Ashlee Simpson’s Son Bronx, 13, Towers Over Mom & Looks Identical To Dad Pete Wentz In Birthday Photo

Ashlee Simpson’s son, Bronx, just turned 13-years-old & he looks identical to his dad, Pete Wentz, in a new photo.

Ashlee Simpson, 37, posted a photo of her son, Bronx, who just turned 13, and we cannot believe how much he looks like his dad, Pete Wentz, 42. Ashlee posted the photo for Bronx’s birthday and they’re both snuggled up together on the couch as he towers over her. Ashlee rocked a gray sweatsuit while Bronx wore a Ramones T-shirt and held a basketball.

Ashlee posted the black and white photo with the caption, “This is 13. Happy birthday Bronx! You are the coolest teenager. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU.”

We cannot get over how much Bronx looks like his dad – they have the same exact smile and it’s adorable. Ashlee has three kids – Bronx is her oldest son who she had with Pete, while her two sons with Evan Ross include – Ziggy, 1, and Jagger, 6. Ashlee and Pete were married from 2008–2011 but the couple broke up and Ashlee then remarried Evan in 2014.

After their breakup, Pete went on to date model, Meagan Camper, who he has been dating since 2011. The couple shares two kids of their own together – a daughter Marvel, 3, and a son Saint, 7.

While Bronx looks exactly like his dad, Pete, Ashlee’s daughter, Jagger, looks exactly like her father, Evan. It is adorable to see how much both Ashlee and Pete’s kids, respectively, look like their parents.