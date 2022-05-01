Mariah Carey Posts Sweet 11th Birthday Tribute For Twins Moroccan & Monroe: Watch

Mariah Carey is almost mom to teenagers! The “We Belong Together” singer marked her twins Monroe and Moroccan‘s 11th birthdays via Instagram on Saturday, April 30 and was clearly sentimental about them growing up. Happy 11th birthday to the two greatest blessings of my life,” she began a double photo post.

“Roc and Roe…Always be my babies! …DEMKIDS!!!!” she added, updating her past nickname for them, which was ‘Dem Babies.’ She then assed, “I LOVE YOU FOREVER! Mommy,” with a red heart emoji. In the first photo, Mariah and the twins appeared to be on vacation as they enjoyed a boat ride with two of their adorable Jack Russell terriers. In the next, Mariah snuggled up to both as newborn babies in bed.

The Glitter actress followed by the photos with a video montage also celebrating her two kids with Nick Cannon, 41. “Our love is supernatural,” the caption read, as the song from her 2014 album Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse played in the background. The quick compilation gave Mariah’s Lambs a rare look at her life as a mom, including dressing up as pirates on a boat, marked her induction into the Hall of Fame, and enjoying low key moments on several tropical vacations.

Several of MC’s friends wished the kids a happy birthday in the comments, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, longtime collaborator Jermaine Dupri, Debbie Gibson and Jordin Sparks.

Last year, Mariah opened up about her changing approach to parenting — explaining how she maintains being a “cool mom” to Roc and Roe. “I’m going to have to quote ‘Mean Girls’ and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ There are no rules in this house,” she said to Us magazine, before explaining that wasn’t actually the case.

“No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference,” she went on. “I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t. I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a ‘cool mom’ — you just never are.”