Mariah Carey & Her Twins, 10, Jump In The Snow After Hitting The Hot Tub In Aspen — Watch

The ‘Merry Christmas’ singer showed fans one of her and her kids’ favorite holiday traditions that they do every year in Aspen, Colorado.

Running around in the snow in a bathing suit may not sound ideal, but when you have a hot tub nearby, it’s quite nice! Mariah Carey posted a silly and sweet video of herself and her twins running into the snow, after chilling in a hot tub in Aspen. The 52-year-old “We Belong Together” singer and her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon looked like they had tons of fun running between the snow and hot tub.

Mariah introduced the tradition, as she got out of the hot tub. “We’re about to do an Aspen tradition that we love to do,” she said. The singer rocked an all-black catsuit like bathing suit, while Monroe sported a light blue bikini, and Moroccan wore a red pair of swim trunks. “The kids have grown up to love it,” she explained. “We’re going to run in the snow, if we can.”

As soon as Mariah hit the snow, she started yelling about how cold it was! Her kids giggled and screamed along too. The singer did have some fun rolling around and throwing snow at the cameraman. Mariah singer let her fans know just how cold it was, as she yelled, “It’s freezing” and “Oh my God.” To really bring home the family tradition feel, the whole video was set to Mariah’s classic Christmas song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” As she got back into the hot tub, she said, “I can’t even know what to say, and that was what we call ‘Roll Up!'”

While Mariah shared one of her family holiday traditions with her twins, she’s also gotten the kids involved in other holiday celebrations as the season has rolled on. The “Queen of Christmas” has shown that she’s pretty versatile for the holiday season. She posted a video of herself teaching her kids a Hanukah song on November 29. The twins also made cameos in her “Fall in Love at Christmas” music video, which debuted at the beginning of November.