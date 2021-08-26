Nick Cannon’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 7 Children & Their Mothers

Learn more about all of the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ host’s many children that he’s had with four different women.

Nick Cannon, 40, has been blessed with a large family and many children. In the past year, The Masked Singer host has had four children with three different women, and Nick seems very excited about his growing family. The actor’s shared tons of photos, where he’s doted on his children since they were born. It seems like he has a great relationship with all of his children!

Even though he seems incredibly invested in all of his kids, there have been some critics of Nick for having four children in less than a year and having so many children with four different women. The actor has spoken out against criticisms against him. In a July interview on his podcast, Nick told the rap duo City Girls that he was having children “on purpose.”

In an August appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Wild ‘N Out star explained his views on marriage and defended why he’s had children with so many different women. “Just the idea that a man should have one woman, we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. If we’re really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together? I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality,” he said. Learn more about all of Nick Cannon’s kids here!

Monroe

Nick’s first kids were born in April 2011. The twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, were the only children that the actor had with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 52. As one of the two oldest siblings, Monroe has started to follow her parents into a career in the entertainment industry. She started dabbling in modeling, and her first campaign came out in July. She showed off some of OshKosh B’gosh’s back-to-school line in the campaign. Monroe has also made a few appearances in her mom’s Christmas specials and documentaries, according IMDb.

Moroccan

Moroccan is Monroe’s twin brother and the son that Nick had with Mariah. Like his sister, he’s also appeared in his mom’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special and voice-acted in her 2017 video for “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” via IMDb. Like their mom, Monroe and Moroccan both enjoy singing. It sounds like the eldest twins are very close to each other and lead a relatively normal life. “The kids do a lot of things together. They have several activities they do. They’re also into sports like karate. They are very well rounded, kind kids and both are quiet and shy a lot of the time, too. They’re also very studious and they both get really good grades. They are actually pretty strict parents and keep them on a very strict schedule. They’re very normal kids,” an insider told HollywoodLife in February 2020.

Golden

After Nick and Mariah divorced in 2016, he started dating model Brittany Bell who gave birth to their son Golden, 4, in February 2017. Brittany shares tons of photos of the little boy on Instagram, and it seems like he takes after his dad’s sense of humor and natural showmanship. Brittany has posted tons of photos of Golden, acting silly and striking poses. Other than acting silly, Golden seems to enjoy sports. In June, Brittany posted a photo of the boy in a little league baseball uniform.

Powerful Queen

In December 2020, Brittany welcomed her second child with Nick: Powerful Queen. The 8-month-old is Nick’s second daughter, and the pair seemed very excited about having the baby during the holiday season. She wrote that she had Powerful with a natural water birth. Brittany posted a photo with Nick dressed as Santa Claus and called the little girl “the best gift ever” and called the birth “perfect timing for Christmas.”

Zion

Months after Brittany had Powerful, Nick became a father to a second set of twins in June. The actor’s girlfriend Abby De La Rosa announced that she’d given birth to the boys Zion and Zillion, 2 months, in a June Instagram post. “Welcome to the world,” she wrote in an Instagram caption announcing the birth.

Zillion

Zillion is Zion’s twin brother. The little boys’ mom seems to enjoy sharing photos of the little ones. She’s posted tons of fun shots with both of the boys in her arms. When the twins turned one month old, she shared a few adorable pictures of the pair on Instagram. One had her and Nick lying in bed together with both of the boys. Another featured the boys with huge headphones on in front of a turntable.

Zen

Nick’s youngest son is named Zen, and he was born to model Alyssa Scott in July. Shortly after the little guy was born, his dad took to his Instagram stories to share a cute photo of him. The actor posted a series of pictures of all of his kids, bonding and having a great time!