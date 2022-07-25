Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His 1st With Model Bre Tiesi: ‘Beautiful Miracle’

Congrats are in order for Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi on their new bundle of joy! They welcomed their first child together, Bre revealed on Instagram. Alongside a series of photos showing her “all natural unmedicated home birth”, she wrote, ” I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

She also shared a video of her home birth, which you can watch below, and Nick commented, “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted.”

While it is unclear when Nick and Bre began dating, their relationship was out in the open once the actor revealed the pair were pregnant together. Nick shared the big news on The Nick Cannon Show on Jan. 31, the day after the couple’s gender reveal party. “It’s a boy. We found out yesterday,” Nick said on his talk show.

The Masked Singer host has eight children with five different women, Other than Bre and Alyssa, Nick’s baby mamas include DJ Abby De La Rosa, actress and model Brittany Bell, and legendary songstress Mariah Carey

In an August appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Wild ‘N Out star explained his views on marriage and defended why he’s had children with so many different women. “Just the idea that a man should have one woman, we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. If we’re really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together? I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality,” he said.

He also went into detail about how becoming a parent has changed him for the better. “I’ve learned so much just from my children. And it’s so amazing. And I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy. It feels like you get to relive every time,” Nick said. “I’ve been through so much in my life — physically, mentally and spiritually — the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and their energy. And to get as much of that as possible, to pass on all that I’ve lived into something else, that’s why I do it.”