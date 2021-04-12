Abbey De La Rosa: Everything To Know About The Woman Expecting Twins With Nick Cannon

On April 11, Abbey De La Rosa confirmed that Nick Cannon is the father of her twin boys, who are due in July.

Four months after Nick Cannon welcomed his fourth child, who he shares with ex, Brittany Bell, it’s been revealed that he’s about to be a dad again! Abbey De La Rosa revealed that Nick is the father of her twin sons, who are due in July 2021. Abbey has been posting about her pregnancy for weeks, but confirmed the identity of her babies’ father on April 11 by sharing photos from a new maternity shoot, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE.

Nick appears alongside Abbey, who’s baby bump is on full display, in the pics. This will be The Masked Singer host’s second set of twins, as he already shares nine-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey. With Brittany, he has a son, Golden “Sagon”, who was born in 2017, and a daughter, Powerful, who was born in Dec. 2020. Now, here’s more to know about Abbey after her surprise reveal:

1. Abbey Is Expecting Twins With Nick Cannon

In her Instagram reveal, Abbey referred to her sons as “miracle babies”, and wrote a touching message to them. “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” she wrote. “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy.” She also referenced Nick when she added, “Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support.”

This is the first time that Abbey and Nick have gone public with their relationship. However, in a December 2020 Instagram post, she referred to the then-unidentified father of her unborn twins as “my love.”

2. Abbey Is A DJ

Abbey’s Instagram bio reveals that she is a “broadcast professional” and “International DJ.” Due to her love of music, she created Club Tummy, which is “an incredible place where babies can feel the vibration & frequencies through music from around the world,” according to the company’s Instagram bio.

Abbey also revealed that music is what connected her to Nick when they first met. “One of the things that brought my children’s father and I together was our genuine love of music,” she wrote on Instagram in December. “I can’t wait to start exposing our little rockstar babies to all the amazing music this beautiful world has to offer!”

3. Abbey Creates & Sells Face Masks

In addition to her broadcast career, Abbey also has a reusable face mask line called Masked By La Rose. She sells studded face masks amidst the coronavirus pandemic, although they are currently sold out. “Why not be a BAD B**** while wearing a mask?!” the company’s website reads.