Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Expecting Baby #8, But Jokes Rihanna’s Not The Mother

Nick Cannon confirmed that his eighth child is on the way, and even joked that he’s ‘starting his own football team’ with his kids.

Nick Cannon, 41, is going to be a father of eight. The TV host confirmed on Monday’s episode of The Nick Cannon Show that he’s expecting his eighth child, a son, with model Bre Tiesi. Nick jokingly said he’s “starting his own football team” with his children, according to Entertainment Tonight. He also referenced the news that Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, saying on the show, “my girl, Rihanna, is pregnant and it’s not mine.”

When confirming the baby news, Nick showed a photo from his and Bre’s gender reveal party that took place on Sunday (Jan. 30) in Malibu. “It’s a boy. We found out yesterday,” Nick said. “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It’s never a competition. Each one is special.”

Nick also revealed that he knew about Bre’s pregnancy before the tragic death of his five-month-old son Zen in Dec. 2021. “So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’ ” Nick explained, per People. “No one, we didn’t expect Zen to pass away. All of the news was so unexpected. I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa [Scott], and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media.” Bre is the ex-wife of NFL star Johnny Manziel, 29.

As mentioned before, Nick’s baby boy on the way will be his eighth child total. Zen was born in June 2021, a mere 9 days after his twins, Zion and Zillion, were welcomed by Nick and his ex Abby De La Rosa. He also has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey, as well as a son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell.

Nick first revealed the death of Zen during the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show, breaking down in tears as he said he was able to be with Zen on his final day, before the 5-month-old passed away from a brain tumor. The Masked Singer host also got a tattoo in tribute of his late baby boy.