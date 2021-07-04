Nick Cannon’s Rumored GF Alyssa Scott Gives Birth: ‘I Will Love You For Eternity’ — See 1st Pic

Alyssa Scott gave birth on June 23, a mere nine days after Nick Cannon also welcomed twins with Abby De La Rosa. See the 1st pic here!

Nick Cannon, 40, just became a dad again. Model Alyssa Scott confirmed she gave birth to his seventh child — a boy — in a photo posted to her Instagram on Saturday, July 3. “I will love you for eternity…6•23•21,” she captioned the image, revealing she actually gave birth days before on Wednesday, June 23. Alyssa is seen cradling the newborn in the photo as she turns her back to the camera, partially concealing his face (but not his full head of hair). She seemed to also confirm his name is Zen via her Instagram story.

The former Wild ‘N Out model kept her blonde hair up in a styled bun, sporting a backless dress as she gazed at her new child in the beautiful new photos. Alyssa included two black and white images of her and the baby boy, along with one revealing her growing baby bump. She stunned as she posed in a ’90s inspired slip dress with lace details, likely just days before going into labor. Her announcement comes just two weeks after Nick seemingly confirmed he was the father amid heavy speculation.

The former America’s Got Talent host was seen cradling Alyssa’s baby bump in a professional pregnancy photoshoot, which the model shared to her own social media on Father’s Day. “Celebrating you today,” she wrote alongside the post — see the pic here. On another post with her bump, Alyssa posted the name she had chosen: Zen S. Cannon (which coincides with the use of Zen on her latest Instagram story). Beyond the photo, Nick has yet to address the pregnancy news or the baby — but this is his fourth child in under a year.

Alyssa’s baby comes just days after Nick also welcomed twin boys with Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth on June 17. The longtime television host is now a father of seven: he welcomed a daughter with ex Brittany Bell in December 2020, who he also shares son Golden, 4, with. Nick is also the dad of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 51. Congratulations are in order to Nick and his growing family!