Alyssa Scott: Everything We Know About Nick Cannon’s Rumored GF Who Is Expecting His 7th Child

Nick Cannon is awaiting the birth of his seventh child, this time with rumored new girlfriend Alyssa Scott. Here’s everything to know about Alyssa, including her career in modeling and history with Nick.

Nick Cannon, 40, is about to become a dad for the seventh time. On June 20, model Alyssa Scott confirmed the rumors that she Nick are expecting a child together. Alyssa shared the news on Father’s Day by posting a photo that featured her growing baby bump and Nick sitting behind her in a swimsuit, placing his hands on her bump. Below, learn more about Alyssa and how she’s connected to Nick.

Who Is Alyssa Scott?

Alyssa is a model, which is clear by the abundance of professional modeling shots that she routinely shares to her Instagram account. In most of the photos, Alyssa is dressed in bathing suits and lingerie. Her modeling photos go as far back as March 2015, when she first posted on her Instagram account. Alyssa’s age is unknown.

What Is Alyssa’s History with Nick Cannon?

Alyssa likely first met Nick while she appeared as a model on his MTV sketch comedy/improv game show Wild ‘N Out, per HotNewHipHop. It is unknown how long Alyssa was a model on the show for. The show was created by and stars Nick and premiered in 2005. It has aired on MTV for 15 seasons but will begin airing on VH1 for the upcoming season 16.

What Is Alyssa’s Relationship with Nick Like Now?

Given Alyssa’s heartfelt post on Father’s Day, it would seem that she and Nick are going strong as they await the birth of their baby. Rumors of Alyssa and Nick expecting a child together began in May 2021, when Alyssa shared a snap of her growing baby bump in a now-deleted Instagram post. She captioned the image with “Zen S. Cannon,” leading many fans to fill her comment section with questions over the baby’s paternity. One fan asked, “is nick cannon the dad?” Alyssa replied with a trio of “face covered in hearts” emojis, which only amped up the speculation.

As fans know, Nick is already a dad to six other kids. Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his twin boys on June 14. He also has two children with Brittany Bell: the daughter she had in December 2020 and son Golden, whom she welcomed in 2017. Nick’s former girlfriend, Jessica White, said she was once pregnant with Nick’s child but suffered a miscarriage, per HotNewHipHop. He’s also a father to the twins he and Mariah Carey had when they were together, 10-year-old Monroe and Moroccan.