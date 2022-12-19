Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Pose With Son Legendary, 5 Months, & Santa In Adorable Family Photo

Nick Cannon, 42, took his 5-month-old son Legendary to meet Santa Claus one week before Christmas. Zen’s mom Bre Tiesi shared an Instagram Story photo of the trio posing with Father Christmas on Sunday, December 18. Little Legendary was dressed in a cute yellow zip-up outfit and wore a festive Santa hat on his head. Legendary sat on Santa’s lap while Nick and Bre posed on either side of them.

Bre got into the Christmas spirit as well by matching her son in a Santa hat. The gorgeous model also wore colorful Christmas lights around her neck. Bre’s look also included a long-sleeved white shirt and black leather pants. Nick wore a black jacket, a pair of camouflage pants and sneakers, and a white hat. “Daddy and I took legendary to meet Santa today,” Bre wrote on the sweet family photo, tagging Nick.

Nick and Bre welcomed their son in June. Bre revealed on Instagram that she gave birth to Legendary via a home birth. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” she wrote alongside photos of the birth. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn’t of done it without you,” she added.

In addition to Legendary, Nick welcomed three other children this year. His daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole was born in September, just nine days before his son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell arrived. Then in November, Nick welcomed his third child with Abby De La Rosa, a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin. Nick also shares Powerful Queen Cannon, 1, and Golden Cannon, 5, with Brittany, and twins Zion and Zillion, 1, with Abby. His eldest children are 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He’s currently expecting a 12th child with model Alyssa Scott, who was the mother of Nick’s late son Zen. Zen died from a brain tumor at only five months old in December 2021.

During a recent episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, Nick admitted that he feels “guilt” for having to juggle being a dad to so many children.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” The Masked Singer host said. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”