‘The Masked Singer’ Contestants Revealed So Far: McTerrier Goes Home First

‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 kicked off with an epic night of performances. By the end of the night, the first unmasked celebrity was revealed.

The Masked Singer is switching things up in season 7. Instead of Groups A, B, and C, the show is putting their masked contestants into three different groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. The first batch of masked celebrities was introduced during the season 7 premiere on March 9.

Fans got to meet Firefly, Thingamabob, Ram, Cyclops, and McTerrier for the first time. There were some memorable moments right off the bat with this group. Firefly began to choke during her performance — literally — and had to step away. She eventually was able to finish her performance, and she blew the judges away with her vocals.

Every week, The Masked Singer will unmask one celebrity from either Team Good, Team Bad, or Team Cuddly. HollywoodLife will be updating this post each week with the identity of the revealed celebrity on The Masked Singer. The contestants boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy nominations, seven Super Bowl performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars, and two World Records.

Duff Goldman Is McTerrier

The first contestant of season 7 to be unmasked was McTerrier. The McTerrier was revealed to be renowned pastry chef Duff Goldman. Duff is the executive chef of the Charm City Cakes shop, which has been featured in the Food Network show Ace of Cakes. Duff has also been seen on Food Network Challenge, Iron Chef America, Duff Takes the Cake, and more.

The 47-year-old was a member of Team Good as McTerrier. He hit the stage and performed a lively rendition of Loverboy’s “Working for the Weekend.” However, Duff nearly fell off the stage after his performance. Duff’s McTerrier mask came entirely off instead.

The panelists were shocked by what had happened and quickly turned their heads so Duff’s identity wasn’t revealed prematurely. None of the panelists caught a glimpse at Duff’s face, and The Masked Singer team was able to put Duff’s mask back on so the show could go on. The Masked Singer panelists managed to still not guess Duff’s identity. Instead, names like Mike Myers, Ewan McGregor, and Flea were thrown around.

When it was announced that McTerrier was being eliminated, Duff hilariously rolled around on the floor in protest. The final guesses from the judges were Jeff Ross, Flea, Mike Myers, and Ewan McGregor. The judges were absolutely stunned by the first reveal of season 7.

The Masked Singer season 7 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX. Stay tuned for all the celebrity reveals of the season!