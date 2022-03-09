‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: McTerrier Is Revealed After His Mask Falls Off

‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 kicked off with The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. The first unmasked celebrity of the season was underneath the McTerrier costume.

The wackiest show on television is back! The Masked Singer returned for season 7 on March 7 with all-new celebrities stepping into epic and truly wild costumes. The Thingamabob was the first performer of the season is the Thingamabob from Team Cuddly. He rocks out to Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.” The panelists guess celebrities like James Hetfield, Chris Jericho, and Terrell Owens.

Next up is Team Good’s McTerrier, who sings a fun rendition of “Working for the Weekend” by Loverboy. In one of the most shocking Masked Singer moments yet, McTerrier’s mask falls off after his performance. He quickly turns his head, and the panelists try not to look.

Thankfully, the panelists don’t get a look at McTerrier’s face so his identity isn’t ruined. The panelist guesses include Mike Myers, Ewan McGregor, and Flea. Cyclops from Team Bad takes the stage after McTerrier to sing Creed’s “My Sacrifice.” Names like William Zabka, Danny McBride, and Rob Dyrdek are thrown around by the panelists for the Cyclops’ identity.

Firefly graces the stage to sing “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan. At the start of the performance, Firefly appears to choke and has to stop singing. Her performance is put on hold while she gets checked out backstage. However, she returns to the stage to finish her performance. She does not disappoint whatsoever. The panelists think Firefly could be Alicia Keys or Monica!

The final performance of The Masked Singer season 7 premiere is from the Ram. He brings down the house with “I Want You To Want Me” by Cheap Trick. The celebrity panelists guess Jim Harbaugh, Matthew Stafford, and even Peyton and Eli Manning.

The first masked singer of season 7 to be revealed is McTerrier. The McTerrier is… Food Network chef Duff Goldman! The next round of The Masked Singer’s Good, Bad, and the Cuddly will take the stage next week!