‘The Masked Singer’s Thingamabob Revealed As NFL Star: A Music Career Is ‘In The Cards Now’

Thingamabob was unmasked as an NFL star during the shocking double elimination on ‘The Masked Singer.’ The athlete spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about possibly releasing his own music and more.

The NFL has a music star on its hands! Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata was revealed as the Thingamabob during the March 23 episode of The Masked Singer alongside Jorge Garcia as Cyclops. After several incredible performances, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jordan about whether or not he ever thought about pursuing a music career instead of the NFL.

“When I was like 17 maybe, I don’t know. I was raised around a family of musicians, raised in church, and was singing all the time,” Jordan told HollywoodLife. “I didn’t really think I was going to take it seriously. There were a couple of people like my teacher who said I could have a career in music if I really focused on it. For my size, I was always a big kid and thought sports would be my career.”

The 24-year-old’s stellar performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” actually brought Ken Jeong to tears. Jordan revealed that his Masked Singer experience has him rethinking not giving singing a real shot. “It’s really made me think about that, about releasing my music,” he said. “I’m just a sh*tty writer. I can’t write music to save my life. We’ll see what happens. It’s in the cards now. The whole experience of being on The Masked Singer gave me the confidence that I could perform and that I do have a decent voice.”

Jordan’s Thingamabob costume featured a large headpiece with huge ears. He admitted that the headpiece was “even heavier than an NFL helmet.” However, playing football helped him “a lot because you wear pads, a lot of equipment” similar to what he had to wear on The Masked Singer. Jordan did wish he had been a marathon runner before joining the show. “That cardio would have been great,” he said.

For Thingamabob, the celebrity panelists guessed names like Dennis Rodman, Jason Momoa, and Liam Hemsworth. Their wild guesses made Jordan laugh out loud while wearing the costume. “I was cracking up,” he admitted. “It was one of the funniest experiences hearing them say, ‘What is that voice?’ It just had me cracking up the whole time I was on stage. Nick [Cannon] might have thought I was crazy because I was just laughing the whole time underneath the helmet. It was pretty funny to hear Liam Hemsworth’s name. I’ve never seen the bloke, but I know he’s not 10 feet tall.” The Masked Singer season 7 airs Wednesdays on FOX.