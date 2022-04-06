‘The Masked Singer’ Preview: Jenny McCarthy Thinks Hydra Could Be Bert & Ernie

The quest to figure out Hydra’s identity is on. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Jenny McCarthy believes Hydra could be ‘Sesame Street’ duo Bert and Ernie.

Jenny McCarthy could be onto something when it comes to who is behind the Hydra mask. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 6 episode of The Masked Singer, Jenny reveals that she thinks Hydra could be Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street.

Jenny points out that the “amigos” and comedy duo clues, as well as the higher-pitched voice, make her think Hydra could be Bert and Ernie. Jenny’s guess elicits claps from the panelists. Ken Jeong appreciates Jenny’s “outside the box” guess.

Meanwhile, celebrity guest panelist Nicole Byer is stumped when it comes to Hydra. Initially, she thought maybe Hydra was The Lonely Island. However, there are only two voices inside the Hydra mask. She soon realized that she was “never” going to figure this out. Nicole decides to pass on a definitive guess for Hydra.

The April 6 episode is round two for this second batch of Good, Bad, and Cuddly contestants. The remaining four singers in this group will return to the stage for their second performance. Only one masked singer from this group will ultimately move on to the finals.

The group currently includes Hydra, Miss Teddy, Armadillo, and Ringmaster. For their first performance, Hydra sang “Hey Soul Sister” by Train. Their initial clues included a shark, Triple Head gum, an ATM machine, and more.

The first group featured McTerrier, Ram, Cyclops, Thingamabob, and Firefly. Firefly was the first masked singer to make it to the season 7 finale. There’s still one more group after this, which includes Baby Mammoth, Prince, Jack in the Box, Queen Cobra, and Space Bunny.

The season 7 contestants have a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, 8 Emmy Nominations, 7 Super Bowl performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars, and two World Records. The Masked Singer season 7 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.