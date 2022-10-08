Nick Cannon Bonds With Son Legendary, 3 Mos., After Welcoming 10th Child: Watch

Nick Cannon took some time off his busy schedule of welcoming babies to bond with one of his kids that arrived in June! The father of 10 was seen bouncing his baby boy Legendary on his knees in an adorable video shared to his Instagram Story on Friday, October 7. Legendary is one happy newborn in the clip, as seen here, which was filmed by his mom Bre Tiesi.

The TV host was hilariously beat boxing while holding Legendary, who looked too cute in his little polka dot onesie. As soon as Nick stopped bouncing his leg, Legendary began to cry, but halted immediately once Nick started up again! Bre captioned the video with a laughing emoji and the phrase “he did not want daddy to stop.” In a follow up video, Bre points out Legendary’s small tuft of hair on his head, and hilariously refers to it as his “mullet.”

Bre revealed she and Nick had welcomed Legendary in June with an emotional message posted to her Instagram alongside photos of the birth. ”I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” she wrote in part. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

The precious bonding videos of Nick and Legendary come a week after Nick welcomed his 10th child with Brittany Bell, a son named Rise Messiah. Taking to his Instagram at the time, Nick shared a gorgeous video of the baby shower and said he was “blessed” to share his journey of “Fatherhood” with Brittany, who has had an on-again/off-again relationship with the entertainer since 2014 and also shares son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 1.

Just a few weeks earlier, Nick surprised fans when revealed he and LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter named Onyx, which is the first for the couple and LaNisha’s firstborn child overall. Nick also has twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The star is also awaiting the birth of his 11th child with model Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares twins Zillion and Zion, born on June 14, 2021.