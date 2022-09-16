How Nick Cannon Plans To Keep His Kids Connected As He Awaits Two More

Nick Cannon surprised fans when he welcomed child No. 9 to his ever-growing brood on Sept. 15. He revealed he and LaNisha Cole had a daughter named Onyx, which is the first for the couple and LaNisha’s firstborn child overall. The announcement came as a huge shock to fans, considering Nick, 41, is currently expecting two more kids: one with model Brittany Bell, with whom he has a son, Golden, 4, and a daughter, Powerful, 1, and one with model Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares twins Zillion and Zion, who are 1 year old. With so many babies to take care of, it’s easy to wonder how he can commit to each and everyone, but according to HollywoodLife sources, he’s doing a spectacular job.

“Nick knows everyone is questioning how he can make this work but so far things are very smooth,” one insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s hyper vigilante with his scheduling and he makes sure everyone is in the loop. Nick wants all of his kids to know each other and bond and he talks to his older kids about it and is very honest with them.”

A second person close to the Wild ‘n Out host also noted that Nick’s completely honest approach in his relationships with his baby mammas and children makes his situation work so well. “All the women he has children with are kept in the loop and informed each time he has another baby on the way,” they explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He has open communication with all of them. Nick has always believed transparency is important. It would not be fair to the mothers of his kids, nor to the kids themselves.”

They added, “Nick has a similar arrangement with all of the mothers of his children as he does with Mariah [Carey]. He has an incredible co-parenting situation going on and he tries to spend equal time with all kids. This has always been important to Nick. The more kids he has, the more he has spread himself thin, but he makes a concerted effort to do this.”

Nick has defended his busy baby-making before and assured fans he is a very “involved” parent. “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told Men’s Health for their May-June issue. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up.”

It seems like Nick has mastered the baby shuffle! In addition to the kids mentioned above, Nick is the proud father of the 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan he shares with ex-wife Mariah, as well as a son, Legendary Love, 10 weeks, with model Bre Tiesi. He also fathered a child with Alyssa Scott, a boy named Zen born in 2021, but he tragically died at the age of 5 months due to complications related to brain cancer.