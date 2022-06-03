Nick Cannon Insists He’s ‘Involved’ With All 7 Kids As He Prepares To Welcome Baby No. 8

Being a famous rapper, actor, and television host is enough to pack a person’s schedule, let alone being a parent on top of that. Nick Cannon, though, can juggle all his professional commitments and his seven kids. In new comments from the 41-year-old about his life as a busy dad, he claimed he is very present in raising each one of his seven children. “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told Men’s Health for their May-June issue. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up.” He went on to share that he makes sure he helps out with his kid’s hobbies. His duties when it comes to that so far include coaching little league and teaching daughter Monroe how to play guitar.

Nick has 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa. Nick also shared a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, but he tragically passed away when he was just five months old in Dec. 2021 due to brain cancer. He is expecting his eighth child this year with Bre Tiesi. They announced their pregnancy in January.

In his Men’s Health interview, Nick also answered a frequently asked question: Is he having more kids? “I love my children. I love the people that I’m involved with. People even often ask, ‘Are you gonna have more, you gonna stop?’ I’m like, those are questions that I don’t, I don’t really even sit around and think about,” he explained. “I’m just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be.”

However, he thought about it at some point, because in May, he revealed he visited a doctor about potentially having a vasectomy. “I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he told E! News’ Daily Pop on May 17.

He also spoke about his blended family and his plans for the future. “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” he stated.

Nick is not exclusively dating any of the women he fathered children with. He told Dr. Laura Berman on her The Language of Love podcast in February that he does not believe in being with one partner. “I don’t think monogamy is health. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership,” he noted.