Nick Cannon Hints He’s Done Having Kids After Vasectomy Consultation With 8th Baby On the Way

Nick Cannon, 41, is stopping the count at 8. The Wild ‘N Out star is a father of 7, with one more baby on the way, but he revealed he’s “already” had a “vasectomy consultation” while talking to E News’ Daily Pop on May 17.

Nick, who is currently expecting baby 8 with girlfriend Bre Tiesi, joked, “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.” Nick’s other children include twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey; son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1, with model Brittany Bell; twins Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa. Nick and Alyssa Scott lost son Zen at five-months-old son in Dec. 2021.

Family matters the most to Nick, and the actor/musician said one of the reasons he’s looking to get the snip is because he already feels like he’s being stretched thin in terms of his schedule. “I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” he said. “Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old [Golden] this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [Moroccan and Monroe] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

Nick confirmed he was going to be a father again in late Jan. 2022, telling guests a Bre’s Malibu baby shower, “It’s a boy. We found out yesterday. Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It’s never a competition. Each one is special.”

It’s probably no surprise that Nick isn’t a big believer in monogamy. During an appearance on Dr. Laura Berman‘s The Language of Love podcast, out Feb. 16, he confessed, “I don’t think monogamy is health. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”