Bre Tiesi: 5 Things To Know About Model Pregnant With Nick Cannon’s 8th Child

Model Bre Tiesi is having a son with Nick Cannon. Here’s five things you need to know about the gorgeous soon-to-be mom.

Nick Cannon, 41, is expecting his 8th child, this time with model Bre Tiesi. The TV host shared the big news on The Nick Cannon Show Monday (Jan. 31), the day after the couple’s gender reveal party. “It’s a boy. We found out yesterday,” Nick said on his talk show. He also revealed he knew about Bre’s pregnancy before his five-month-old son Zen, whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott, died of a brain tumor in Dec. 2021.

Bre is the fifth woman Nick’s having a child with. The others are Alyssa, DJ Abby De La Rosa, actress and model Brittany Bell, and singer Mariah Carey. As Nick and Bre prepare for their little one’s arrival, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the gorgeous mom-to-be.

1. Bre is Instagram famous.

Bre is a model and has nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram. She frequently shows off her incredible body and vacation adventures. She’s even been featured as Sports Illustrated‘s “Lovely Lady Of The Day.” Bre has even been compared to actress Megan Fox because of their similar appearances.

2. Charity work is important to Bre.

Besides modeling and preparing to be a mom, Bre still takes the time for charity work. She’s volunteered on past Thanksgivings to help give out free meals for the hungry and even invited her followers to join her. She also participated in the Babes For Toyland Charity Toy Drive during the holidays, which required attendees to bring an unwrapped to toy for a child.

3. She was married to an NFL star.

Former Heisman trophy winner and ex pro football player Johnny Manziel, 29, was previously married to Bre. He proposed on March 10, 2017, and they got married in a private ceremony the following year. “I’m in shock. I couldn’t imagine a day without u. I’m so glad I never have to,” Bre wrote on her Snapchat after saying “yes” to Johnny during a vacation in Paris. The couple sadly split and finalized their divorce in November 2021.

Johnny was a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but was let go after only two seasons due to his partying ways. He went on to play in the Canadian Football League, before joining the Indoor Football’s FCF Zappers.

4. She’s a fitness nut.

Obviously as a model Bre needs to keep in shape, but this girl’s workout videos are beyond intense. She’s shared some of her workout videos on her YouTube channel, which has over 1K subscribers.

5. Bre appeared on ‘Wild’n Out’.

She appeared on Nick’s Wild’n Out show on MTV, which is likely how the pair first got acquainted. The series has been on for 16 seasons and features celebrity playing improvisational comedy games. Bre has also been a Corona girl for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Miguel Cotto UFC fight in 2015.