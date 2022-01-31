Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With A$AP Rocky — See Her Bare Baby Bump

It’s official – Rihanna is pregnant & expecting her first child with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky! She confirmed the news by debuting a bare baby bump on Jan. 31.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Rihanna is pregnant! The singer and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child together and we could not be happier for the couple. The exciting news was confirmed on Jan. 31, when photos surfaced of Rihanna and A$AP out in New York City. The singer had her bare baby bump on full display underneath a pink coat, which was buttoned only at the top, as the duo strolled around Harlem. She paired the look with low-rise jeans and looked blissfully happy as she walked alongside her man.

Rihanna and A$AP have been dating for two years and have decided to take the next step in their relationship. Although they have been friends for years, they didn’t officially start dating until after RiRi’s breakup with her ex, Hassan Jameel at the beginning of 2020. They kept the beginning of their romance private amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

After Rihanna’s split from Hassan, the pandemic happened and the world shut down, which is when Rihanna and A$AP started spending more time together alone. Towards the end of 2020, the couple was publicly spotted out together via paparazzi photos. Speculation that they were getting serious started when Rihanna took him home to Barbados for the holidays at the end 2020.

During the pandemic, the duo even took a road trip across America together, which A$AP discussed in an interview with GQ in May 2021. He gushed to the magazine about the trip, saying, “I never experienced nothing like it.” What really got us, though, was when he opened up about his relationship with Rihanna. “So much better when you got the one,” he said. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one,” he lovingly said.

Since becoming official, the lovebirds have been spotted out and about together all over the world. They even made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13.