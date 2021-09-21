Rihanna ‘Has Dreams Of Marriage & Family’ Amidst Her ‘Effortless’ Romance With A$AP Rocky

Lovebirds Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘are on the same path and wavelength’ regarding their future together, which very well may include a wedding and kids!

Nearly two years into their relationship, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s future together is looking brighter than ever. The famous couple is clearly super serious together, and HollywoodLife has recently learned that it’s likely the A-list superstars are in it together for the long haul. “Rihanna still has dreams of marriage and family and if you were going to make bets the person that she will be doing that with is A$AP,” an insider close to Rihanna, 33, EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “Not anytime in the near future but their relationship is pretty solid and is heading toward forever with all that great relationships bring.”

The source also said that RiRi and her 32-year-old beau “are on the same path and wavelength and a future in their eyes is very much a thing. They are really smitten with each other.”

A second insider dished on the power couple as well, sharing to HL that Rihanna and A$AP — who recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala — “are super close and it’s so adorable.” The source also said, “They’ve been attached at the hip for months and are really enjoying each other’s company. For them, they’re just really comfortable which makes the relationship effortless. It’s a nice breath of fresh air.” We reached out to Rihanna’s rep for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Rihanna and A$AP’s romance kicked off in late 2019 after a years long friendship and rumored 2012 hookup. They kept the relationship low-key at first, but once summer rolled around, they decided to make things pretty public. At the end of July, the two were photographed hanging out in Miami Beach, followed by a trip to the recording studio in New York City.

Rihanna’s new romance came following her split from Hassan Jameel. The “Diamonds” singer still hasn’t publicly spoken about the relationship with A$AP, but the rapper did tell GQ in May 2021 that Rihanna is the “love of [his] life.” He also gushed in the interview that he considered her “the one,” and admitted that he wants to have a family with her one day if it’s in the cards for them. “I think, when you know, you know,” A$AP shared.