Rihanna Met Gala Wears Massive Black Dress & Arrives Fashionably Late With A$AP Rocky At Met Gala

The Queen of the Met Gala finally showed up! Rihanna left us speechless in a huge black dress that looked like a parka at the 2021 costume event.

Fashion’s biggest night wouldn’t be the same without Rihanna, and her look is another one for the history books. After everyone had walked the Met Gala carpet, Rihanna finally showed her face. She revealed her Met Gala look: a huge black, Balenciaga dress and a black beanie with jewel embellishments. Speaking of jewels, she wore over 267 carats of BVLGARI High Jewelry and archival diamonds. Her soft and sultry eye makeup and dark red lip made her Met Gala look pop. She walked the carpet with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna has become a fashion staple at the Met Gala over the years. Her very first Met Gala was back in 2007. She wowed in a white Georges Chakra gown that featured a crystal-embellished halter neckline. The 2021 costume event will mark Rihanna’s eighth Met Gala and her first since 2018.

One of her most notable Met Gala looks ever was in 2015. Rihanna dazzled in a Guo Pei yellow gown with a massive train. All eyes were only on Rihanna when she stepped out onto the red carpet!

She knocked it out of the park once again in 2018 when she was a co-chair of the Met Gala. Rihanna was a vision in a pearl and jewel-encrusted mini dress, coat, and papal headdress. The custom-made Maison Margiela outfit famously took 250 hours to sew and 500 hours to hand-embroider.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share a sweet moment at the top of the #MetGala stairs. https://t.co/jcwe9ggXV6 pic.twitter.com/LyES3xnuzd — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2021

Rihanna confirmed she’ll be hosting the annual Met Gala after-party and made sure to remind everyone in attendance to not make any other plans. “If you planning a MET Ball after party…………..don’t,” she captioned a photo of the party’s invitation on her Instagram Story.

Over the past few months, the “Diamonds” singer has been serving some amazing street style while out with A$AP Rocky. From her plunging bandana top to her sexy little black dress for a bowling date, Rihanna is always slaying with her date night looks.