See Pics

Rihanna Rocks Little Black Dress For Bowling & Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky In NYC — Photos

rihanna asap rocky
BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock
West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna & boyfriend ASAP Rocky leave celeb hot spot Delilah’s in the wee hours of the morning in West Hollywood. They left the hot spot around 3:30 am. The two got into her SUV together. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exclusive All Round - UK Web: set fee 350 GBP 50 pp All other territories please call for pricing Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock (12244995c) Exclusive - ASAP Rocky and Rihanna go out with friends. The two went out bowling on Essex and Delancey. The couple and some friends then went on to a dinner on Houston Exclusive - Rocky and Rihanna's night out, New York, USA - 02 Aug 2021
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rub their sleepy eyes when exiting the studio at 9AM in New York. They spent over 10 hours in the studio Pictured: Rihanna,A$AP Rocky Ref: SPL5242156 290721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go hand in hand during Miami date night. Rihanna displayed her famous legs wearing tiny denim shorts with a flame-inspired blouse during the outing. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

On Rihanna’s latest night out, she hit up a bowling alley and restaurant in New York City with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, while wearing a little black dress and sweater on Aug. 2.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the town for another date night on August 2. This time the pair, went bowling at Essex & Delancey, followed by dinner. They were joined by a group of friends for a night out, but didn’t seem to leave each other’s side as they were photographed heading to their night out spots. For the evening, RiRi wore a little black dress, which she covered up with a chunky white cardigan sweater. Her look was complete with minimal makeup, as well as open-toed white heels and her hair in long, loose curls.

rihanna asap rocky
Rihanan and A$AP Rocky photographed out on a date night. (BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock)

Things have really been heating up for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky over the last several months. After keeping their relationship on the down low for quite some time, they certainly aren’t hiding the fact that they’re dating any longer. At the end of July, the two were photographed hanging out in Miami Beach, followed by a trip to the recording studio in New York City.

The pair’s relationship began at the beginning of 2020, following Rihanna’s split from Hassan Jameel. After years of knowing each other, their friendship became romantic, and buzz about a potential romance began when they were photographed out together in Feb. 2020. Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Rihanna and A$AP took a road trip across the country together, although fans didn’t know about their travels until months later when the rapper opened up about the trip in an interview with GQ.

Related Gallery

Rihanna's Sexiest Photos Of All Time

Exclusive All Round - UK Web: set fee 350 GBP 50 pp All other territories please call for pricing Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock (12244995z) Exclusive - Rihanna goes out with friends. She went out bowling on Essex and Delancey. The couple and some friends then went on to a dinner on Houston Exclusive - Rocky and Rihanna's night out, New York, USA - 02 Aug 2021
New York, NY - Rihanna heads to dinner at Carbone Italian restaurant in a sexy black lace dress and heels. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna arriving at the Bowery Hotel in New York City Rihanna out and about, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2021 Wearing Supriya Lele

rihanna
Rihanna covers up her black dress with a sweater while out with ASAP Rocky. (BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock)

In that same interview, A$AP also opened up about the romance, and called Rihanna the “love of [his] life.” He also gushed that he considered her “the one,” and admitted that he wants to have a family with her one day if it’s in the cards for them. “I think, when you know, you know,” he insisted, regarding why he’s certain that he’s meant to be with RiRi. Clearly, things are serious between these lovebirds, which was confirmed when she took him to meet her family in Barbados over the holidays in December.

rihanna assap rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to dinner after bowling. (BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock)

In July, a source dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Rihanna and A$AP’s relationship. “She’s more in love than ever,” our insider revealed. “He’s very sweet and tender with her. They’re always touching when they’re together and it looks like they have natural chemistry. It seems sincere and real.”