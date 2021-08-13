Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Sexy Plunging Bandana Top For Night Out With A$AP Rocky — Photos Of The Daring Look

DIGGZY/Shutterstock
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
Rihanna enjoys a night at NYC Hookah Bar in busty Harley Davidson bandana top with ripped jeans over her track pants Rihanna enjoys a night out in NYC wearing low cut Harley bandana top and ripped jeans OVER her track pants, New York, USA - 12 Aug 2021
Exclusive All Round - UK Web: set fee 350 GBP 50 pp All other territories please call for pricing Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock (12244995z) Exclusive - Rihanna goes out with friends. She went out bowling on Essex and Delancey. The couple and some friends then went on to a dinner on Houston Exclusive - Rocky and Rihanna's night out, New York, USA - 02 Aug 2021
New York, NY - Rihanna heads to dinner at Carbone Italian restaurant in a sexy black lace dress and heels. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Rihanna looked sexier than ever for her date night with A$AP Rocky in NYC when she rocked this plunging bandana top & ripped jeans.

If there’s one thing for sure about Rihanna, 33, it’s that she always makes a statement and that’s exactly what she did while out on a date with A$AP Rocky, 32, in NYC on August 12. Rihanna looked stunning when she rocked a plunging halterneck Harley Davidson bandana top by Conner Ives the Vanguard that had a plunging V-neckline. She opted to go braless under the top and styled it with a pair of super baggy Balenciaga Hybrid Distressed Jeans with red sweatpants underneath.

Rihanna looked fabulous in this plunging V-neck Harley Davidson bandana top with a pair of ripped jeans over red sweatpants while on a date with A$AP Rocky in NYC on Aug. 12. (DIGGZY/Shutterstock)
A$AP Rocky looked just as trendy & cool in a pair of baggy silk black overalls with a white tank top underneath & diamond jewelry. (DIGGZY/Shutterstock)

RiRi is always rocking some sort of cool outfit and she’s the only person that could pull off this look. She accessorized her biker-chic ensemble with a silk yellow bandana which she wrapped around her head, metallic gold Tom Ford Padlock Python Naked Sandals, a Dior Camouflage Bowler Bag, diamond earrings, layered necklaces, and a bold red lip.

A$AP looked just as trendy when he chose to wear a pair of baggy silk black overalls with a white tank top underneath, leather boots, and a do-rag. He topped his look off with loads of diamond jewels.

Rihanna has slaying her looks this summer and her outfits just keep getting better and better. Just the other day, Ri promoted her new Fenty perfume in a sexy new ad. In the video, she looked stunning while wearing a white Gucci Spring 2001 Cropped Top with a pair of high-waisted baggy tan Balenciaga Cargo Pants. She styled the outfit with a white fuzzy R13 Teddy Bear Oversized Wool-Blend Boucle Cardigan draped over her shoulders and accessorized with a Messika Aria Double Ear Cuff.