Rihanna Rocks Sexy Plunging Bandana Top For Night Out With A$AP Rocky — Photos Of The Daring Look

Rihanna looked sexier than ever for her date night with A$AP Rocky in NYC when she rocked this plunging bandana top & ripped jeans.

If there’s one thing for sure about Rihanna, 33, it’s that she always makes a statement and that’s exactly what she did while out on a date with A$AP Rocky, 32, in NYC on August 12. Rihanna looked stunning when she rocked a plunging halterneck Harley Davidson bandana top by Conner Ives the Vanguard that had a plunging V-neckline. She opted to go braless under the top and styled it with a pair of super baggy Balenciaga Hybrid Distressed Jeans with red sweatpants underneath.

RiRi is always rocking some sort of cool outfit and she’s the only person that could pull off this look. She accessorized her biker-chic ensemble with a silk yellow bandana which she wrapped around her head, metallic gold Tom Ford Padlock Python Naked Sandals, a Dior Camouflage Bowler Bag, diamond earrings, layered necklaces, and a bold red lip.

A$AP looked just as trendy when he chose to wear a pair of baggy silk black overalls with a white tank top underneath, leather boots, and a do-rag. He topped his look off with loads of diamond jewels.

Rihanna has slaying her looks this summer and her outfits just keep getting better and better. Just the other day, Ri promoted her new Fenty perfume in a sexy new ad. In the video, she looked stunning while wearing a white Gucci Spring 2001 Cropped Top with a pair of high-waisted baggy tan Balenciaga Cargo Pants. She styled the outfit with a white fuzzy R13 Teddy Bear Oversized Wool-Blend Boucle Cardigan draped over her shoulders and accessorized with a Messika Aria Double Ear Cuff.