Rihanna Wears Short Shorts While Holding Hands With A$AP Rocky On Miami Date Night — Photo

Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go hand in hand during Miami date night. Rihanna displayed her famous legs wearing tiny denim shorts with a flame-inspired blouse during the outing. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emily Selleck
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky put on a loved-up display when they stepped out in Miami for a romantic date night. The singer stunned in hot pants and a low-cut blouse.

Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 32, looked so loved-up when they headed out on the town for a date night in Miami. The songstress sizzled in a pair of short shorts as she walked hand-in-hand with her beau on July 27. The Fenty Beauty mogul paired the black hot pants with a flaming Vetements blouse, which she wore unbuttoned, and accessorized with a Missoni bikini top underneath.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Image: PapCulture / BACKGRID

She also carried a Fendi purse and donned layered necklaces, along with a pair of towering black pumps. She completed the ‘fit with a bold red lip and dark sunglasses, as she allowed her long raven tresses to fall in loose waves. Meanwhile her beau, who was seen heading home with Rihanna around 4am, kept it casual in his UNDERCOVER brand hoodie, black sweatpants, and a green graphic tee. He also rocked a pair Vans sneakers and three diamond chains around his neck.

The new couple have been inseparable on their recent trip to Miami for the Rolling Loud music festival, and sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve been having a “great time” in Florida. “They’ve been having a great time in Miami together going out late and enjoying the scene. She loves it down there and it’s one of her favorite cities to travel to and she goes a lot. She likes the nightlife and relaxed vibe,” the source spilled to HL.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky -- Photos Of The Couple

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Image: Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp/Shutterstock

The two musicians were most recently spotted at the luxe 1 Hotel residences in South Beach, with the “Umbrella” songstress being snapped in the lobby area on July 22. “Rihanna and A$AP have quietly been staying together everywhere they go. She is the one wanting to keep her whereabouts private,” the insider also told HL.

The source also noted that the Bahamas native is keen on keeping their relationship “private” amid lots of social media buzz. “She is a very quiet, private and shy person so it’s not a surprise. She’s a very soft and kind individual and A$AP seems that way with her,” they added of the couple’s relationship.”