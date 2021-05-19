A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna The ‘Love Of My Life’ In Heartwarming New Interview: She’s ‘My Lady’

In a rare interview about his love life, A$AP Rocky dished about his relationship with Rihanna, and even admitted that she’s ‘the one.’

Things are getting serious with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! In fact, Rocky even referred to RiRi as “the love of my life” and “my lady” in his new interview with GQ. The rapper also said that life is “so much better” with Rihanna in it. “[It’s] so much better when you got the One,” he gushed. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

Although Rihanna and A$AP don’t often talk about their relationship publicly, he made it clear that they have a future together. “I think when you know, you know,” he admitted. “She’s the One.” And, yes, kids may be part of that plan. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” A$AP said, regarding becoming a father. “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf***ers are already my sons. But, like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”

The 32-year-old also revealed what he and Rihanna did last summer amidst the coronavirus lockdown. The two took a Great American Road Trip, visiting landmark cities across the country. At the time, their relationship was not confirmed, so they were able to enjoy the getaway without many eyes on them. Plus, he was able to record new music on the trip — and Rihanna had the perfect set of ears to play the tunes for. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and idea off of,” he revealed, adding that RiRi influenced some of his new music, as well. “It’s just a different point of view.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other since 2013, and they had been linked in the past. However, it wasn’t until Rihanna split from her longtime boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, at the beginning of 2020 that things seemed to get really serious between these two. After a few sightings together in Feb. 2020, Rihanna and A$AP kept their relationship under the radar for several months. It wasn’t until Nov. 2020 that they seemingly confirmed their romance with a date night, and various media outlets also began reporting that they were an item.

Although the two still try and avoid being photographed by paparazzi, they’ve been seen together a number of times in the months since then. A$AP even flew to Barbados to spend the holidays with Rihanna and her family. Photographs surfaced of the lovebirds hanging out on a boat and packing on the PDA during the trip. Now, based on A$AP’s latest interview, it definitely seems like this relationship is the real deal!