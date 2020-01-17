Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Break Up: Couple Splits After Nearly 3 Years Together

Say it ain’t so! Rihanna and her boyfriend of nearly three years, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, are over, according to a new report.

It’s the end of an era. Rihanna, 31, and her Saudi billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, 31, have reportedly called it quits. The “We Found Love” singer and the businessman were first linked in June 2017, but their relationship came to an end two years and seven months later, according to a source who spoke to US Weekly. HollywoodLife reached out to Rihanna and Hassan’s reps for comment, but did not hear back as of press time. Their breakup comes four months after Rihanna gave a revealing interview to Vogue, in which the Savage x Fenty founder spoke about how much she loved her “exclusive relationship” with Hassan, and admitted that she wanted to have kids one day.

While she didn’t name Hassan outright, she was giddy as she told her interviewer, “yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy,” adding that she wants kids “without a doubt.” A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, near Rihanna and Hassan’s second anniversary, that [Rihanna] hopes for a future with [Hassan] and that includes a family. But there’s no timeline. She’s not stressing about it. Rihanna loves Hassan and he’s just as smitten. It’s very much a two-way street. Sadly, it seems that she’s lost that lovin’ feeling with the man she used to call her “prince charming.”

Almost a year ago, a separate source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that if Hassan proposed, Rihanna would eagerly accept that engagement ring. “Rihanna’s very much in love with Hassan,” they said. “If he were to pop the question tomorrow, she’d say yes. She’s crazy for him.” The couple were first spotted together in Ibiza in June 2017, with the internet going into a frenzy trying to figure out the identity of Rihanna’s “mystery man.” Her dad spilled the beans several days later, telling The Sun that Rihanna told him “about a month ago that she had a new boyfriend.”

The now-exes tended to keep things private when it came to the press, but they were spotted out together innumerable times looking happy and in love. They suffered through a breakup rumor once before, in June 2018, with MediaTakeOut previously reporting that Rihanna “got tired of him.”