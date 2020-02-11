As rumors continue to swirl that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be a hot new item, the two had a dinner date in Los Angeles together on Feb. 10 — although they were careful not to show any obvious PDA!

Rihanna hit the town for a dinner date at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, and she was joined by none other than A$AP Rocky. The pair arrived to the LA hotspot at the same time, and although they walked inside separately, he was right behind her as they made their way to the door. For the night out, Rihanna wore a gold skirt, which she paired with a baggy sweatshirt, but dressed up with some open-toed heels. She pulled her hair back to a slick ponytail and rocked bold red lipstick, along with a statement necklace and snakeskin purse.

Rihanna has been hanging with A$AP quite a bit lately, and rumors swirled that they were a hot new item after news broke that she had split from her boyfriend of two and a half years, Hasaan Jameel, in February. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, there’s nothing romantic going on between these two. “Rihanna is good friends with Rocky,” our source explained. “They’ve met up many times over the past year to hang out, but [since she’s single], people are paying attention to it now and looking to turn it into something more. They are very good friends and will continue to be. She isn’t interested in another relationship right now.”

Interestingly, Rihanna was also spotted hanging out with another high-profile star following her breakup — her ex, Drake! The two actually both attended A$AP Rocky’s Yams Day concert in New York City on Jan. 17, and a photo from inside showed them looking quite cozy. Plus, her other famous ex, Chris Brown, has continuously been leaving flirty comments on her Instagram, as well.

Rihanna and Hasaan’s breakup came following a nearly three year, low profile relationship. The two were first confirmed to be dating in the spring of 2017, but did not attend any public events as a couple throughout their romance. Now, it looks like she’s definitely enjoying the single life!