Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Looked So ‘In Love’ On Romantic Getaway To Miami

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are spending time together in Miami and looking so ‘in love.’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have taken their love to Miami. The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, and her rapper boyfriend, real name Rakim Mayers, 32, reunited at 1 Hotel in the coastal state on Thursday, July 22, a source has exclusively revealed to HollywoodLife. The couple kept a “low profile” but shared a kiss upon greeting each other.

“They arrived separately through a private entrance,” a source told HL, adding that A$AP had been waiting for RiRi. “She then entered the lobby area and immediately fell into his arms for a hug and kiss.” The source added, “You could tell [she] was smiling even though she kept a very low profile with her hat and purple mask on. They got into an elevator together.”

The source added, “They looked very happy and in love and seemed to want to keep a low profile and not be seen together.” The longtime friends and colleagues first went public with their relationship last fall, just a few days after they were spotted out at dinner during Thanksgiving weekend.

The relationship apparently flourished during the early stages of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and A$AP even revealed that the two took a road trip across America last summer during his interview with GQ in May. “I met myself,” he said of the cross country trek. “Being able to drive and do a tour without feeling like it was an occupation or an obligated job agreement, I feel like that experience is like none other.”

“I never experienced nothing like it,” he added. Perhaps more telling, the rapper called Rihanna “the one.” When asked about what it was like to be in a relationship, A$AP candidly responded: “So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He later added,  “I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

The rapper also revealed that he just might be ready to embrace fatherhood soon. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” when asked about whether he felt prepared for fatherhood. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”