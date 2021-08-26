Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Are So Happy: An Engagement May ‘Happen Soon’ — Report

After nearly two years, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the real deal. Now, their inner circle is convinced an engagement could be on the horizon, according to a new report.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are certainly not hiding their relationship anymore, and a new report reveals that the two are extremely serious about one another. “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works,” Us Weekly reports. “Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, it may well happen soon.”

However, the mag’s source adds that neither musician is putting any “pressure” on settling down. “What matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going,” the insider adds. “They see each other as life partners and they don’t need a piece of paper to be happy.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Rihanna and A$AP for comment.

Rihanna and A$AP have been friends and collaborators for years, but their relationship took a turn towards romantic after she split from Hassan Jameel at the beginning of 2020. Shortly after the two started hooking up, the world went into lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which afforded them months of privacy. It wasn’t until the end of the year that photographers began catching them out and about together. Rihanna also took A$AP home with her to Barbados for the holidays.

In May 2021, the rapper finally addressed the relationship directly. He referred to Rihanna as his “lady” and said she was the “love of [his] life” in an interview with GQ. Since then, they’ve been seen out together more and more often, and have no longer been trying to hide their love for one another. Earlier this summer, they were even spotted seemingly filming a music video together, and spent some time in a recording studio, so it seems like their personal relationship could be spilling into the professional side of their lives, as well!