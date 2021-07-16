Nick Cannon Kisses His Newborn Twins With Mom Abby De La Rosa 1 Month After Surprise Birth — Photos

Nick Cannon was a proud father posing with his newborn twin sons and their mom, Abby De La Rosa, in new Instagram snapshots. Nick is also a dad to five other children.

Nick Cannon, 40, couldn’t look happier in new family snapshots with his 1-month-old newborn twin sons, Zion and Zillion Cannon, and their mother, Abby De La Rosa. On Thursday, July 15, Abby uploaded three photos to her Instagram account of the family of four cuddled up together. Nick was all smiles while laying beside his sons and Abby in the first two photos. In the third, The Masked Singer judge sweetly kissed one of the newborns as Abby kissed the other. Abby captioned the post: “ONE MONTH OLD ZION & ZILLION CANNON.”

Nick and Abby welcomed their baby boys on June 14. They shared the special news two days later, with Abby posting a loving video of herself sitting in a hospital bed while holding and rocking her new sons in each arm while smiling down at them. JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys,” she wrote in her post. Abby had revealed that Nick was the father of her twins when she posted pics from a pregnancy photo shoot two months before she gave birth.

Less than two weeks after the twins arrived, Nick seemingly became a dad for the seventh time when model Alyssa Scott gave birth to son Zen on June 23. The Wild n’ Out host is a father to four more kids: a daughter, born in December 2020, and a son, Golden 4, with ex Brittany Bell; and twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 51.

Nick recently addressed his booming family on the July 7 episode of his Nick Cannon Radio show. When the father of seven asked hip hop duo City Girls for life advice, JT jokingly told Nick he should “wrap it up” and “protect yourself,” meaning he should basically just stop having kids. But Nick claimed that his children’s births were all intentional on his end. “I’m having kids on purpose,” he responded, adding, “I don’t have no accident.” He went on to say, “Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

Prior to all the pregnancy rumors, Nick admitted that he’s not “cut out for the relationship aspect” of romance, and said that men “don’t subscribe to monogamy because they feel like it’s not natural in their makeup, in their DNA” during his Power 106 show Nick Cannon Mornings in July of 2020. Instead, Nick said that men feel like they’re supposed to be “fruitful and multiply.”