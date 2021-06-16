Nick Cannon Is Dad To A 2nd Set Of Twins After GF Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth To Baby Boys

Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram to share the cutest video of her cradling her and Nick Cannon’s newborn twin boys, who were born on June 14.

Nick Cannon is now a dad of six! The television presenter welcomed his second set of twins with girlfriend Abby De La Rosa on June 14 and they shared the joy in a sweet post on June 16. Abby posted a loving video of herself sitting in a hospital bed while holding and rocking her new sons in each arm while smiling down at them. She revealed their date of birth and names in the caption.

“JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys,” it read.

Once the smitten mama shared the news, it didn’t take long for her followers to congratulate her and compliment the video in the comments section. “Omg!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome to the world beautiful boys!🙏🏻❤️,” one follower wrote while another exclaimed “Baby love! Congrats mama! You did it!” A third shared, “So happy for you Abby! Congratulations on two healthy baby boys 💙” and a fourth said, “Couldn’t be anymore happy for you my beautiful new-mommy-friend. You did it🤍”

Nick and Abby’s happy news comes just two months after Abby revealed Nick was the father of her twins when she posted pics from a pregnancy photo shoot in Apr. The rapper was featured in the pics as he posed alongside the beauty and her baby bump.

The birth of the new twin boys also comes almost six months after he welcomed his daughter Powerful with ex Brittany Bell. Powerful is the second child with Brittany. They also share four-year-old son Golden together.

The former couple announced the news about Powerful with adorable Christmas family photos that featured the baby girl as they posed in front of a Christmas tree and stockings in Dec. “The best gift ever… we have been surprised with… A GIRL!!!!!” Brittany gushed in the caption for the post on Dec. 25. “Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL….Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD.”

Nick is also the father of ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey.