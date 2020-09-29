Mariah Carey Admits Having Kids ‘Took A Toll’ On Nick Cannon Relationship: The End ‘Came Fast’

Raising twins was not an easy feat for Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. In her new book, the singer opens up about how having babies contributed to the demise of the pair’s marriage.

Mariah Carey told her life story in her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and shared some shocking information about what led to the end of her marriage to Nick Cannon. Mariah and Nick got married in 2008 and welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011. Unfortunately, having two babies while trying to navigate both of the stars’ careers in the entertainment industry proved to be quite difficult.

“Along with double the joy came double the responsibility,” Mariah explained. “It was a lot of work and a lot of having to be home and available. Making the necessary adjustments to being working parents in entertainment took its toll on our relationship, and the end of our marriage came fast, as it began. Even though we had prenuptials in place, the divorce took two years to become final and costs hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.” Nick and Mariah separated in 2014, and he filed for divorce at the end of that year. It wasn’t finalized until 2016.

Of course, there was more to the demise of the relationship than just having kids. “Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately, it did,” she admitted. “It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family.”

In the years since the divorce was finalized, Mariah and Nick have gotten to an extremely amicable place as co-parents. They’ve even attended award shows with their twins as a family. “We will always be family and we make it work,” Mariah wrote. “We still have fun, reminisce and joke. And we are both certain that Roc and Roe are indeed our light. Every day they give us new life.”