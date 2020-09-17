Mariah Carey ‘Nervous’ To Release Her ‘Candid’ New Book About Tommy Mottola & Nick Cannon Marriages

Mariah Carey is baring all in her upcoming memoir that includes details about her highly-publicized marriages to Tommy Mottola & Nick Cannon.

Mariah Carey, 50, will no doubt be raising some eyebrows when her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey is released on September 29. It’s something that the pop diva is preparing for on an emotional side especially when it comes to what the reaction will be. “Mariah has a lot of nerves about the book coming out, she’s extremely candid so she does worry about certain people being upset by what she reveals,” an insider dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “She wrote about everything that made her who she is, including her marriage to Tommy Mottola.”

The heartbreaker singer and music mogul got married in June of 1993 but their relationship didn’t last too long as the former couple announced their separation nearly four years later. Tommy, who later swapped vows with singer Thalia in 2000, “probably won’t be too happy” with the details that Mariah will talk about in the book but that’s neither here nor there for her. “What can she do? It wouldn’t be her true story if she didn’t share what happened in their marriage,” our source continued.

Her other ex-husband Nick Cannon isn’t exempt as well as she “wrote all about” their time together plus their divorce and co-parenting situation. They wed in 2008 before welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe 3 years later (coincidentally their wedding and her giving birth were on the same day). Things officially ended between them when their divorce was finalized in 2016.

“Mariah and Nick are on great terms because of the kids, it’s very important to her that they get along,” our insider said. “But she doesn’t always see eye to eye with him. The kids’ TikTok account is the perfect example. Mariah didn’t even know they had it, she was shocked when she found out their dad had helped them set it up. She didn’t make them delete the account but they’re not allowed to post on it right now. And when she does let them post again on their own account it will be under strict supervision.”

Ultimately her memoir is something that the Grammy winner has put a lot of work into for a very long time. “Writing this book has been a two-year labor of love and it’s been extremely emotional for Mariah,” our source said. “She says a lot of her writing sessions were like therapy because so many memories came up. She’s been through a lot, putting it all out into the world is very intense. She’s nervous and she’s excited.”