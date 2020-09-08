Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe, 9, Encourage People To Vote While Dancing To ‘Save The Day’ On TikTok

Mariah Carey and her nine-year-old daughter, Monroe, wanted fans to know that their ‘voice matters’ in this upcoming election, sharing a new post on TikTok!

Mariah Carey is ready to rock the vote and wants her fans to head to the polls this November! The stunning “We Belong Together” singer, 50, took to her TikTok account on September 7 for a vital and fun PSA. In the clip, Mariah and her look-a-like nine-year-old daughter, Monroe, did a choreographed dance to Mariah’s newly released track featuring Lauryn Hill, “Save The Day.” Mariah and Monroe looked as though they were serenading fans on stage, as a fan blew the divas’ hair during the video.

The mother-daughter duo proceeded to lip sync Mariah’s lyrics “If he won’t and she won’t / And they won’t, then we won’t / We won’t ever learn to save the day” at the apex of the song. They even did the exact same dance moves, while wearing outfits that looked so strikingly similar. But it was their choice of wardrobe that had the most profound message to get eligible voters to the polls.

Mariah, clad in skintight black pants and pumps, wore a T-shirt that read “vote” in red, white, and blue. Little Monroe wore a similar style, rocking a T-shirt which told fans “your voice matters” in the same patriotic colors. At the end of the video, Mariah lovingly embraced her sweet little girl and the two beamed at the camera after filming the fun clip.

Mariah joins a growing list of celebrities encouraging their fans to go vote in the upcoming November presidential election — undoubtedly the most important election in modern history. Already, stars like Hailey Baldwin and Meghan Markle have lent their voices to increase voter awareness with strong messages and partnerships with brands like Levis encouraging voter awareness and education. During the Democratic National Convention, Billie Eilish endorsed Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden, with an impassioned performance of her song “My Future.”

Even more stars have doubled down on their impactful platforms, reminding fans how important this election is. On September 6, rapper Cardi B got into a heated Twitter exchange with conservative political pundit Candace Owens, reminding the MAGA supporter, “I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU.” Prior to the Twitter debacle, Cardi spoke candidly with Joe Biden on the importance of getting the millennial generation and Gen Z to vote and removing Donald Trump from the White House.

HollywoodLife encourages its readership to register for the upcoming election using the Rock The Vote form below.