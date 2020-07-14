Mariah Carey Then & Now: See The Superstar Singer’s Transformation Through The Years

After more than 30 years in the industry, Mariah Carey has changed quite a bit from the beginning days of her music career — and we’re taking a trip down memory lane to see her evolution!

Mariah Carey, 50, was just 18 years old when she signed her record deal with Columbia Records in 1988. It didn’t take long for her to shoot to superstardom with the release of her debut album just two years later. Since then, she’s been a staple at major award shows and other high-profile events, and we rounded up photos of some of her best moments throughout her time in the music business.

Mariah was always a powerhouse vocalist, but her look at the start of her career was much different than it is now. She had much darker hair, for one, and it was generally wildly styled in tight curls. Back in the day, Mariah wasn’t known to wear outfits that accentuated her figure as much as she does now, and it’s safe to say that her style has definitely evolved, along with her look.

More recently, Mariah favors hip-hugging dresses that show off her enviable curves. Many of her looks often also have low-cut necklines to allow her to show some skin, even if the outfit is long-sleeved or with fabric covering up most of her skin. When it comes to her looks onstage, Mariah loves dramatic bodysuits and dresses, and we’ve seen her wear SO many different sparkly and bright performance looks.

Over the years, Mariah has released FIFTEEN records, and her career truly stands the test of time. She has five Grammy Awards, but has been nominated 29 other times, as well. She also received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016 and was even nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2018.

Of course, in addition to her career, one of Mariah’s most proud accomplishments is her twins, Moroccan and Monroe. She shares the babies with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, who she remains close friends with. Becoming a mother was a big part of her transformation. Scroll through the gallery above to check out photos of Mariah over the years to see how much she’s changed since she got her start in the industry!