Happy 9th Birthday, Moroccan & Monroe: Look Back At How Much Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon’s Twins Have Grown

Today, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s little ones, Moroccan and Monroe, turn 9! To celebrate, we’re taking a look back at their sweetest photos!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nine years since Nick Cannon, 39, and Mariah Carey, 50, welcomed their little ones, fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe, into the world on April 30, 2011! Lovingly nicknamed ‘Roc’ and ‘Roe’ by their parents, the two youngsters have grown up in the spotlight but have remained down to Earth thanks to their doting parents. Even though Nick and Mariah’s marriage ended in 2016, the couple have remained quite supportive of one another, and they are always there for their kids! Today, we’re taking a look back at how much the twins have grown!

Since their birth, Mariah has made it a priority to have her two kiddos with her for major milestones. That was definitely the case when the “We Belong Together” songstress brought Roc and Roe to her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August 2015, where Mariah received a star on the coveted landmark. The twins were dressed in white, while their famous mom posed-up in black and looked so proud! At one point, Roc even tiptoed behind his mom as she took a photo with her new star!

Of course, since their split, Nick and Mariah have also come together for fun family moments. The former couple made the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 a family affair with their kids! A favorite event of the foursome, Monroe and her mom wore matching leather outfits, while Nick and Moroccan wore white pants and hoodies with an orange slime design. The kids looked just like mini-me versions of their mom and dad! How cute!

But through big industry events and cameras flashing everywhere, the twins have led quite a ‘normal’ life, and Nick and Mariah are there to encourage them to achieve their dreams. “Mariah and Nick know their kids are really talented and just want them to be happy, so if singing makes them happy, they totally support it,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They are very well rounded, kind kids and both are quiet and shy a lot of the time, too. They’re also very studious and they both get really good grades. They are actually pretty strict parents and keep them on a very strict schedule. They’re very normal kids.”

As for the kiddos’ birthday, there are plenty of fun plans in store for Roc and Roe! “The twins are still going to get spoiled on their birthday, but once quarantine is over, Nick and Mariah will throw them a huge party with all their friends,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HL. We hope that the twins have an amazing birthday! To see more photos of them with Mariah and Nick over the years, check out the gallery above!