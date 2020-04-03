Mariah Carey Gives Daughter Monroe, 8, A Makeover, Putting Her ‘500 Hours Of Beauty School’ To Good Use

Mariah Carey is passing the time in quarantine in the cutest way. She gave her daughter Monroe a pink hair makeover, looking right at home behind the salon chair.

Mariah Carey made for the most stunning stylist as she gave her daughter Monroe, 8, some me-time in her home salon chair on Apr. 3. She’s in self-quarantine just like the rest of us and is using it for some adorable family bonding. The 50-year-old singer shared a Twitter video showing her giving Monroe a cotton candy pink long hairstyle, primping her daughter’s hair while holding her head straight, just as any professional hairstylist would. As Mariah noted in the caption, she’s got plenty of training under her belt as she wrote, “Passing time in quarantine… My 500 hours of beauty school came in handy!”

The action went down in Mimi’s home glam room, which is pretty state of the art. Monroe sat there smiling while getting pampered by her superstar mom. Mariah wore a black face mask, even though she was inside. Mariah tried to sing along to her 2008 song “Migrate” with T-Pain, which was playing in the background. She looked at the camera and attempted to give a little performance, trying to mouth along to the line “Treat it as a holiday/’Cause he’s a wrap.” But she quickly realize that through the mask, lip synching is useless.

Mimi looked gorgeous, wearing a black kimono with light pink and white floral patterns on it. She was barefoot, which in her high-heel loving world is a rarity. Since only her eyes were visible, Mariah rocked smokey brown makeup over her lids. She had her long hair pulled back and made sure to add some glam in the form of several shiny bracelets.

This is just another example of Mimi putting her time to good family use during self-quarantine. She got to go back to her stylist roots, and her daughter got such a cute makeover! She celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on March 27 and normally it would have been an epic blowout. But due to self-distancing, she had a party of three with just herself and her kids, Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan. “Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love,” she wrote in the caption of several photos of her intimate party with her children.