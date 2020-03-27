Mariah Carey is ‘starting 327’ with a new song and fresh look! The Grammy winner took to her Instagram on her 50th birthday to share a glowing makeup-free selfie with her fans while at home in her personal recording studio.

50 and fabulous! Mariah Carey began her 50th birthday on March 27 with a major gift to her fans. The “We Belong Together” songstress took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning selfie, which featured Mariah with barely a drop of makeup on her beaming face. Wearing one of her own tour T-shirts, a bandana around her neck, and tons of chunky, sparkling jewelry on her wrist and fingers, Mariah appeared to be hard at work on something special, holding a pair of headphones near her ears and standing right in front of a microphone. “Starting 327 with a new song,” the Grammy winner captioned the post, adding the hashtag “stay home” as a reminder for her fans to practice social distancing and self-isolation amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A string of comments were left by Mariah’s legions of fans wishing the singer a happy birthday and admiring how stunning she looked, sans makeup! “When u don’t need makeup to be a goddess,” read one comment. Others left similar messages, like, “happy anniversary, you ageless beauty! looking so fresh-faced here!” Of course, beyond the well wishes, Mariah’s fans were undoubtedly excited to get a glimpse of what she was working on in the studio.

It’s been nearly two years since Mariah’s last album. Caution was released in November 2018 and featured hit tracks like “The Distance,” “With You,” and “GTFO.” Since then, fans have been craving more, and Mariah, by the looks of her selfie, seems poised to deliver. “I’m in the studio starting a new album of regular music,” she shared with V Magazine. “Meaning it’s not a Christmas album…I’m kind of restarting…we’re starting from the musical place rather than, like, what’s the hook? It’s gotta be done that way.”

Even on her birthday, Mariah is clearly hard and work preparing to give her fans something that they will absolutely love! Much like her legions of admirers, we cannot wait to see what 50 holds for this supreme star and talent.