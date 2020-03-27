Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey: See 12 Of Her Hottest Red Carpet Moments On Her Milestone 50th Birthday

It’s Mariah Carey’s landmark 50th birthday! To commemorate the occasion, we’re taking a look back at some of the Grammy winner’s hottest looks from the red carpet!



Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey! The talented songstress turns 50 on Mar. 27, and as one of the top artists of her generation, she’s had many fashionable public appearances over the years. From glitzy gowns at prestigious award shows to sexy wardrobe choices at special events, Mariah has proven herself an iconic figure for her fashion choices almost as much as her music. To celebrate her special day, we’re taking a look back at some of her best looks on the red carpet.

Every fashion icon has to start somewhere, and in 1991 Mariah showed up to the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards ready to slay the red carpet and the award show itself! With her signature big, auburn hair, Mariah sported her take on the LBD. The silhouette hugged Mariah’s figure perfectly, and the shimmering straps added just a hint of sparkle to the starlet’s ensemble. Accessorizing with chandelier earrings, Mariah was truly the belle of the ball as she showed off her two Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Performance (Female) for “Vision Of Love.”

As fashionistas know all too well, you can never go wrong with a black dress. At the American Music Awards on Oct. 9, 2018, Mariah sported yet another gorgeous black dress by Yousef Aljasmi that made Mariah sparkle from head to toe! The stunning piece was a mix of sheer and intricate beading. The dress hugged Mariah’s curves effortlessly as her golden hair flowed down her shoulders. As if the dress didn’t feature enough elements to make it a true showstopper, the bottom of Mariah’s skirt featured feathers that started near her knees and went all the way to the floor! It was such a gorgeous piece and Mariah absolutely glowed!

But we cannot talk about Mariah without mentioning her moniker as the Queen of Christmas. On Dec. 17, 2019, Mariah attended the the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the release of her single “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in this gorgeous, curve-hugging silver dress. The glimmering piece was completely eye-catching and accentuated Mariah’s figure with ease, while the plunging neckline added a bit of drama to the modern look. Mariah fashioned a statement necklace and wore her stunning locks with soft waves cascading down her shoulders. With a smokey eye, Mariah rang in the Christmas season like the Queen she is!

It’s so clear that over the years Mariah’s style has completely evolved. But one thing has remained the same. This diva knows how to rock any red carpet look she sets her mind to with absolute confidence and poise! To see more of Mariah’s hottest red carpet looks from over the years, click through the gallery above!