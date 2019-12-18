Mariah Carey, 49, Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Silver Dress Before Singing On ‘The Late Late Show’

It was a double whammy night for Mariah Carey! Songbird stunned in a sparkling dress to light up the Empire State Building, and the ceremonial act was shortly followed by the airing of her Christmas-themed performance on ‘The Late Late Show.’

Double the Mariah Carey, double the fun! The queen of Christmas served us with two glamorous, holiday-spirited appearances on Dec. 17. First up was the sparkly silver gown that Mariah rocked to pay a trip to the Empire State Building, where she lit up the New York City skyscraper in honor of the 25th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album. A music and light show commenced to the tune of the album’s most iconic hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The holiday fun rolled into Mariah’s pre-taped performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, on which she’ll serve as the resident Christmas singer for its Dec. 17, 18 and 19 shows! To kick-start this three-day fest of holiday cheer, Mariah took the stage on the Dec. 17 episode of James Corden’s late night show to perform her upbeat 2010 track, “Oh Santa!” It was a lively performance with soulful backup singers and an adorable group of young background dancers, topped off by the sparkling, red gown that Mariah graced the stage in. Sparkles and Mimi are a powerful combination.

James first surprised fans with his three-day music guest on Tuesday morning. The Twitter account for his talk show shared a throwback clip from their Christmas-themed edition of Carpool Karaoke from 2016, writing, “We must be on Santa’s nice list because @MARIAHCAREY IS PERFORMING CHRISTMAS MUSIC ON OUR SHOW TONIGHT, TOMORROW AND THURSDAY!” Of course, fans freaked out in the mentions — especially considering this is a special year for Mariah to return to her Christmas music roots.

Just a day before Mariah took the stage on The Late Late Show, it was announced that her holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart — on the song’s 25th anniversary, no less! This is the first time Mariah’s classic hit claimed the coveted spot since its release in 1994. Thanks to this milestone, Mariah made history by having the most No. 1 songs on the “Hot 100” chart as a solo artist (19 tracks total).

It’s almost like Mariah foreshadowed all the big things coming her way this Christmas season! Right after we flipped our calendars from Halloween to November 1st, Songbird also celebrated the arrival of the holidays by filming a cute skit that involved a phone call from Santa Claus and, of course, a snippet from “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”