All we want for Christmas! Mariah Carey took to Twitter with two new videos celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic song and the first day of the holiday season.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas, but we cannot wait to start jamming to our favorite holiday tune once again! Mariah Carey, 49, officially ushered in the holiday season on Nov. 1 with two tweets just hours after Halloween concluded — and they both had all the holiday cheer. At exactly 12:01 am, Mariah posted her first video, which featured the singer falling asleep in her bed while still decked out in her sexy rockstar Halloween costume. The camera zoomed in on her phone, capturing the time changing from 11:59 pm on Oct. 31, to 12:00 am on Nov. 1. As soon as the time changes, Mariah gets a call from none other than Kris Kringle himself! “Santa?” Mariah says as she answers the call, in full Christmas pajamas, before declaring, “it’s time!” And soon, her unforgettable tune starts to play!

But this year offers a whole new meaning to Mariah’s hit holiday track. Just a few hours later on Nov. 1, Mariah also shared another video, commemorating the anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The retro footage featured Mariah having fun in the snow and unwrapping presents, with the singer captioning the clip, “Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ (Unreleased Video Footage) hope you like it,” she shared with a Christmas tree and snowflake emoji. She finished off the post with the hashtag “Merry Christmas 25.”

Mariah’s song is basically synonymous with the holiday season. So, it’s no surprise the singer was ready to bring the classic hit back in such a fun and creative way! The initial video was just as good as her post from last year. On Nov. 28, 2018, the singer shared another video to her Twitter account featuring her twins — Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon, 8 — singing the backing vocals to her track! “Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, we’re gonna take this one step at a time – we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!!” It was so, so cute.

Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage) ❄️🎄 hope you like it!!! #MerryChristmas25 https://t.co/UcHGl8c2Ks pic.twitter.com/FqX5BlvP12 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2019

But somehow, Mariah truly outdid herself this year! “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was a massive hit when it debuted in 1994 and has just grown in popularity ever since. As 2019 marks the song’s 25th anniversary, fans cannot wait to see how Mariah continues to commemorate the milestone year. And with that, it seems like it’s officially the start of the holiday season!