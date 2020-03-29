Mariah Carey Slays ’90s Classic ‘Always Be My Baby’ On iHeart ‘Living Room Concert’

Mariah Carey brought the house down right from her own studio! The singer performed her iconic hit ‘Always Be My Baby’ and sounded incredible.

Mariah Carey, 49, isn’t about to let a nationwide quarantine stop her from performing live! The singer just took us way back to 1995 with her Daydream hit “Always Be My Baby” on the iHeart Living Room Concert For America and it was everything. Live from her at-home studio in New York City, Mariah was glam as ever in a silky black pajama shirt. “I just wanted to say to everyone out there,” she said to the audience, tuning in from all over the nation. “I wanted to dedicate this Dem Babies for being so patient, and staying here at home, and not complaining!” she sweetly added, giving her adorable twins Moroccan and Monroe, 8, a shoutout!

A Mariah performance takes a village, and self-isolation didn’t stop the diva from having her pianist, Daniel Moore, and group of backup singers join her digitally! The Grammy winner then jumped right into the catchy tune, and had America singing right along with her. “You’ll always be a part of me/I’m part of you indefinitely/Boy don’t you know you can’t escape me? Ooh darling ’cause you’ll always be my baby,” she belted out on the chorus. Towards the end of the song, Mariah delivered a classic Elusive Chanteuse moment as she brought the house down with her signature high notes. “We love you stay safe, I’m going to put my gloves — even in my own home! Love you, bye!” she signed off.

Mimi has already been keeping busy with several posts over the past week, including during an at-home workout session. While epically remixing her 2005 Jermaine Dupri produced hit “It’s Like That” — reminding everyone to “get their gloves on” — Mariah kept the glam going with a sequin Gucci t-shirt! She added her own twist to make the chic item off-the-shoulder (we would expect no less), and rocked a pair of shades, track pants with a red stripe down the side and sneakers. “Staying home & staying active with #demgloves! @jermainedupri,” she hilariously wrote before jumping into the tune.

“I believe it was a young Jermaine Dupri that said: ‘This is…the point when I need everybody to put their gloves on,’” began, before showing off her incredible a cappella vocals. “I came to work out. Quarantine’s got me stressed out. Oh, well, that’s what’s up now. Boy, I know you’re watching me so what’s it gonna be?” she began, putting a quarantine twist on the original Emancipation of Mimi track, differing greatly from the references to partying, Bacardi and feeling “so hot.”

FOX announced the Elton John hosted iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Wednesday, Mar. 25, to “provide entertainment relief and support for Americans to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic” as well as pay tribute to the front line healthcare professionals. In addition to Elton and Mariah, the hour-long event also featured performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Tim McGraw and more.