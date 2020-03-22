Mariah Carey Gives Her Hit ‘It’s Like That’ A Quarantine Remix While Working Out — Watch Funny Video

Mariah Carey provided a ton of chuckles when she broke a sweat at home while singing a very funny remix of ‘It’s Like That’.

Caution… LOL’s ahead. Mariah Carey, 49, brought on the laughs amid her and millions of other people being in a self-quarantined situation over the growing Coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, March 21. The Long Island native posted an Instagram video of her working out in the funniest of ways on her elliptical that included her wearing a pair of hideous gloves and keeping a can of Lysol propped up on the machine. Her 2005 hit “It’s Like That” played in the background as she talked to the camera. She wore quite the ensemble for the exercise-related footage where she paired the gloves with a colorful Gucci top and black workout pants. “Queen of Quarantine fitness,” comedian and writer Danny Pellegrino joked.

“I believe it was a young Jermaine Dupri that said: ‘This is…the point when I need everybody to put their gloves on,'” she said before breaking into a hilarious remix of “It’s Like That”. “I came to work out. Quarantine’s got me stressed out. Oh, well, that’s what’s up now. Boy, I know you’re watching me so what’s it gonna be?’ she sang. It’s quite the stretch from what the original lyrics of her top 5 Billboard 100 song is. “I came to have a party, open up the Bacardi, feeling so hot tamale. Boy, I know you’re watching me so what’s it gonna be?”

Her celebs pals, like Tamar Braxton, Katharine McPhee, and Kelly Rowland were absolutely living for the clip and went into total fangirl mode in the comments section. “LOVE ME SOME MARIAH!!!” the “Commander” songstress wrote while the American Idol runner-up found humor in what Mariah was showing. “The Lysol is taking me OUT.”

Mariah provided a super cute moment earlier in the day when she posed in her pajamas with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 8. The Grammy winner cozied up with them while holding up a sign with the hashtag #Istayhome that gave three reasons as to why she’s doing this amid her self-isolation. She credited Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 16, for the inspiration while asking other celebs like Jennifer Hudson & Oprah Winfrey to do the same.