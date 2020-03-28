Mariah Carey Celebrates Milestone 50th Birthday With Adorable Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 8

Mariah Carey loves a celebration — or shall we say, anniversary! The singer rang in her 50th birthday with a delicious chocolate cake and her twins at-home.

Despite being under quarantine, Mariah Carey celebrated 50 in style! The “Honey” singer was all glammed up for the milestone anniversary — that’s what Mariah calls birthdays — and we would expect no less from the superstar. “Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love 🦋❤️ #eternally12,” she captioned a photo of herself in front of a lit chocolate cake. Her adorable twins Monroe and Moroccan, 8, looked SO cute as they sat next to their mom rocking festive party hats!

The Mariah’s World star looked straight off a red carpet in an elegant black sequin gown fit only for — well — Mariah! The ensemble featured a deep plunge covered by a sheer mesh fabric that showed off her body, and, just like her kids, she also rocked a celebratory party hat. With her hair perfectly blown out, Mariah’s makeup and pink manicure were absolutely flawless for the special occasion! She accessorized with her iconic silver butterfly ring — a throwback to her historic 1997 album — and looked like was having such a good time. Mariah has seemingly been doing well in quarantine, and, in an earlier post, revealed she was recording a new song in her home studio!

Hilariously, the first chocolate-iced cake featured a gigantic “12” in the middle, referencing Mariah’s on-going assertion that she’s “eternally 12” (if it isn’t obvious, our Elusive Chanteuse values her youth). Of course, Mariah didn’t just celebrate with one chocolate cake, but two: a second, adorned with a gigantic sparkler and reading “Happy Birthday Mariah” in red icing, popped up in another photo. Monroe and her adorable pink glasses totally stole the show in several of the photos, looking totally ecstatic as she watched her gorgeous mom blow out the candles! We also caught the 8-year-old rocking a Mariah t-shirt, proving she’s her mom’s #1 fan!

Several celebrities took to social media to wish the “It’s Like That” singer a happy birthday, including one of her icons, Barbra Streisand! “Happy big b’day @MariahCarey! It was nice seeing you at my last concert in New York. Hope you’re well – stay inside! Yellow heart,” Barbra sweetly captioned a tweeted photo of the two. Mariah went full fangirl in her response, and we were loving it! “OMG,” she began, along with several princess and head exploding emojis. “thank you for making my life suddenly seem better,” Mariah added.

OMG 👸👸👸👸🤯🤯 thank you for making my life suddenly seem better❤️ https://t.co/o0mbjSXqLn — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 28, 2020

Reese Witherspoon was quick to jump in on Mariah’s comments, writing “Happy Birthday , you amazing woman! 💖✨🦋,” while Britney Spears — a pop legend in her own right — did a post of her very own! “Happy Birthday @MariahCarey !!!!! You are one of the main reasons I started singing,” Britney began her tribute, captioning an old photo of her and Mariah at dinner. “your Butterfly album never gets old even after 20+ years ….. it’s simply a classic and I will be listening to it today as I work out in the gym !!!!! Have a wonderful birthday 💕🦋 !!!!!! God bless,” she continued.