Mariah Carey Teaches Twins Monroe & Moroccan, 8, How To Wash Hands While Singing ‘Fantasy’

Practicing proper hygiene doesn’t have to be boring! Mariah Carey and her twins teamed up to demonstrate how to wash your hands, all  while rapping to Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s verse in the ‘Fantasy (Remix).’

The CDC should hire Mariah Carey, 49, as their spokesperson! Songbird demonstrated an excellent way to make sure you wash your hands for the CDC’s recommended minimum of 20 seconds: scrub your hands to Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s verse in her 1995 “Fantasy (Remix)” track! That’s exactly what Mariah did while teaching her eight-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Canon, which resulted in an adorable TikTok that helped the fight against the new coronavirus on March 13.

Mariah not only got her kids to wash their hands properly, but also sing along to Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s verse: “Me and Mariah / Go back like babies and pacifiers / Old Dirt Dog’s no liar / Keep your fantasy hot like fire / Jump, jump.” Monroe and Moroccan were rapping pros! The trio let out a victory cheer when a timer went off, signaling their 20 seconds were up. Mariah also shared the TikTok to her Instagram and captioned the video, “Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody! ❤️”

In response to the coronavirus outbreak that even led Donald Trump to declare a US “national emergency” on March 13, Mariah was forced to postpone her All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits show in Hawaii from March 10 to Nov. 28. Thankfully, she was still able to finish her Las Vegas residency The Butterfly Returns on Feb. 29, right before coronavirus fears skyrocketed.

Monroe also starred in another of Mariah’s TikTok videos, shared on Feb. 25! The duo tackled the “high note challenge,” which entailed Mariah unleashing her legendary vocal range while Monroe lip synced. These TikTok superstars deserve the top spot on the “for you” page! Mariah shares Monroe and Moroccan with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, 39.