Mariah Carey’s Daughter, 8, Channels Mom’s High-Pitched Singing Voice In Hilarious TikTok Video

Mariah Carey’s eight-year-old daughter, Monroe, was ready for the ‘high note challenge’ as she mimicked her mom’s mannerisms while trying to reach those high-pitched tones!

It looks like performing really runs in this family! Mariah Carey‘s eight-year-old daughter, Monroe Cannon, looked as though she was ready for the stage in an adorable TikTok video on Feb. 25. In the clip, Monroe, whom Mariah shares with ex Nick Cannon along with son Moroccan, dramatically showcased her vocal range! Much like her mom, Monroe was truly performing as she hit the high-pitched tones over and over again, at least, it seemed she was performing the notes! As the camera panned over, Mariah was revealed to be singing the note the entire time! “Mommy,” Monroe said in exasperation. “What? You said, ‘Do the high notes,'” the doting mother-of-two replied. Mariah later tweeted the video with the caption, “When your daughter wants to do a #highnotechallenge.”

While this sweet moment may have been staged to great effect, Monroe has a bit of a penchant of impersonating the incredible voice of her Grammy-winning mom! On Feb. 15, Monroe posted a truly hilarious video shading literally everyone who doesn’t possess the golden pipes of Mariah. In the video, viewers see text that reads, “my mom,” followed by an incredibly high-pitched note. The next thing viewers are greeted to is text that says, “everybody except my mom” followed by an atrocious scream-like noise. At the same time, Monroe turns up her acting skills and sings along to both voice clips! Clearly, Monroe is just so proud of her amazing mom.

But while Monroe and Moroccan’s mom’s talent is truly unmatched, they really lead quite a normal life beneath the spotlight. “The kids do a lot of things together,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They have several activities they do. They’re also into sports like karate. They are very well rounded, kind kids and both are quiet and shy a lot of the time, too.” And while the source also shared that Nick and Mariah are “pretty strict parents,” they do “know their kids are really talented and just want them to be happy, so if singing makes them happy, they totally support it.”

Well, if Monroe’s two videos are any indication, she already has the performance part down! Mariah and Nick are such doting parents to their two children, despite their split in 2016. The pair really seem to have their priorities in line when it comes to their children, and fans cannot wait to see how Monroe and Moroccan grow into their talents!