Cardi B Claps Back At Candace Owens After MAGA Supporter Shades Her: ‘I Can Make Millions Go Vote’

Cardi B replied to Candace Owens’ comments that Joe Biden was ‘pandering’ by allowing Cardi to interview him, blasting the conservative for calling her ‘dumb’ & ‘illiterate.’

Cardi B, 27, just clapped back at Candace Owens, 31, in a major way. The Invasion of Privacy rapper and conservative political activist exchanged a series of heated messages on Sunday, Sept. 6 after Candace criticized Cardi’s recent interview with Joe Biden, 77, for Elle magazine. “[The interview] is one of the biggest insults…This would be akin to Donald Trump saying, ‘I’m going to give no interviews’ but he decided to give an interview to Justin Bieber. It would be absurd…it’s because you’re pandering,” Candace said to Ben Shapiro.

She went on to dub Cardi — née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — “illiterate” in the clip posted to her Instagram account. “[Joe’s team] looks at Cardi B’s Instagram, you see millions of followers, and you think, ‘okay, this is an illiterate person and if I appeal to this person that says okurr in the middle of the interview…Black people will vote for me.’ Basically saying, ‘Black people you are stupid, you are dumb. And you’re so foolish’,” Candace went on, accusing Joe of being “handled” and being told “‘Black people like this person. This is what they’re into. Talk to her.'”

Cardi quickly replied to Candace’s accusations, reminding her that she currently has the #1 song with “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, 25. “Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU. I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time. I honestly just feel sorry for you,” Cardi tweeted, also explaining that her sister Hennessy Carolina, 24, was “harassed” in the Hamptons with her girlfriend by “Trump supporters.”

Cardi B and Candace Owens ignited their feud on Twitter with a series of charged tweets on Sept. 6. (AP)

Candace retorted, “To clarify—Joe Biden ‘gotta talk’ to you because you have the number 1 song and Santa Claus was harassing your sister?” sarcastically adding “Um. K. Thanks for clearing that one up.” The Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation author then blasted Cardi for her support of Biden. “You are encouraging MILLIONS to go vote for the man that locked up entire generations of Black men. Maybe go google: JOE BIDEN AND 1994 CRIME BILL,” she wrote, adding “Joe Biden used you. Bernie Sanders used you. Neither one of them like or know your music. They think you’re dumb.”

Cardi then clapped back, “And you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh every time a Black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach…Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention. He thinks you’re dumb. [MAGA] did you dirty but you mad at me?” explaining to her fans that Candace “needs to be mad at Trump not me.”

From there, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram to blast Candace in an 8-minute video. “It’s not a secret I use my platform to encourage people to vote. I love politics…today, Candace Owens said some real nasty things about me,” Cardi explained to her 75 million followers. “Joe Biden sat down with me to speak with me…and why wouldn’t he? I have millions of followers. I pay millions in taxes. I have the #1 song in this country…I can encourage millions of followers to go vote,” she said.

“Why is your president race hating against Hispanic and Black people? The people that get killed the most by police, b—-. You wanna call me a dumb b—-, you wanna call be illiterate — girl, you’re getting pimped out by a white man…this man doesn’t even have the decency to let you talk at the Republican Convention,” Cardi also said in the charged video.