Candace Owens Responds To Dave Chappelle Diss & Her Reaction Is Beyond Surprising: ‘You Are A Legend’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens had a surprising response to Dave Chappelle after he dissed her in a new Netflix special, which dropped June 12.

Conservative pundit Candace Owens has responded to Dave Chappelle after he went in on her in a surprise Netflix special which dropped on June 12. The 31-year-old, who has been in the headlines this week for her controversial commentary on the Black Lives Matter movement, responded to Dave on Twitter after he called her “stanky” among other slights. “We’ve arrived too suddenly into a culture where people can’t laugh at themselves, or want to restrain comedians,” Candace tweeted. “I will never be a part of that culture. @DaveChappelle —you are legend and I’d love to meet you and challenge you to say any of that to my face! All love!”

We’ve arrived too suddenly into a culture where people can’t laugh at themselves, or want to restrain comedians. I will never be a part of that culture. @DaveChappelle —you are legend and I’d love to meet you and challenge you to say any of that to my face! 😂 All love! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 12, 2020

It was a surprising response from the ardent Trump supporter who has been in hot water after she posted a video to Facebook on June 3, in which she criticized those seeing George Floyd as a “martyr” amidst the Black Lives Matter protests. “We are being sold a lot of lies at the detriment to the Black community, at the detriment to the White community and at the detriment to America as a whole. So, I want to come out and say that I do not support George Floyd and the media’s depiction of him as a martyr for Black America.”

Despite her controversial comments, she said she wasn’t trying to defend Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who is now facing upgraded charges of second degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he pinned George to the ground with his knee. “The family of George Floyd deserves justice for the way that he died but I also am not going to accept the narrative that this is the best the Black community has to offer,” Candace said. “I have no apologies to make. George Floyd is not my martyr. He can be yours.”

Candace wasn’t the only conservative pundit called out in Dave’s set. CNN’s Don Lemon, whom Chappelle also slammed for asking celebrities to speak out following George Floyd’s death, responded, after the special dropped: “Dave Chappelle is my favorite comedian, and I do care what Dave Chappelle says. First of all, my nieces and nephews will give me some props because I’m cool now that Dave Chappelle has mentioned my name. And I’m actually honored to be memorialized in his special. What I will say is that I actually agree with Dave Chappelle. I agree that the establishment is a bit behind..”