George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna, 6, Smiles & Says ‘Daddy Changed The World’ in Bittersweet Video

George Floyd’s daughter Gianna realizes her dad’s death after being restrained by a Minneapolis P.D. officer has ‘changed the world,’ through the massive outcry of nationwide protests.

This is so bittersweet. George Floyd‘s daughter Gianna is aware of what a significant figure her late dad has become. The six-year-old and her mom Roxie Washington were joined by family friend and former NBA player Stephen Jackson at a June 2 news conference in Minneapolis. Roxie addressed her 46-year-old ex’s death, after a Minneapolis Police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during a May 25 arrest. Following the event, Stephen gave Gianna a ride rode atop his shoulders and what she had to say via a bystander’s video will have you reaching for a tissue.

When Stephen asked “He did what?” Gianna responded, “Daddy changed the world,” with so much enthusiasm. She had a huge smile on her face, despite the pain of losing her father. The video of Gianna’s dad’s tragedy went viral, and has caused nationwide outrage and protests. His death has now become a flashpoint where so many Americans have rallied together to protest against racial injustice, especially when it comes to dealing with law enforcement.

Floyd was seen on a bystander’s camera-phone video, handcuffed and lying face down on the pavement. Now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, put his knee against the Floyd’s neck as the man repeatedly pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. He then fell unconscious and later died. Chauvin was arrested and charged on May 29 with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death. Three other police officers present have been fired, but not arrested.

Floyd’s ex-girlfriend and Gianna’s mom Roxie spoke out for the first time since his heartbreaking death at the news conference. She said, “He was a good man as a father. He was so happy to have her,” while holding Gianna close to her side. Floyd had relocated to Minneapolis from his native Houston, TX to work as a truck driver. On the same day as Roxie’s media appearance in Minnesota, a number of Floyd’s relatives in Houston held a march for justice that drew over 60,000 participants.

Roxie added about her daughter’s deep loss, “I want every body to know that this is what those officers took from [her] and at the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle. If there’s a problem and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore,” she said, breaking down in tears.